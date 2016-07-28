BRIEF-Fly Leasing reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.14

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Fly Leasing Ltd
* Qtrly total revenues $77.9 million versus $102.8 million
* Approved a new $75 million share repurchase program
* Fly leasing reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $80.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production