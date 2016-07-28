版本:
BRIEF-Fly Leasing reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.14

July 28 Fly Leasing Ltd

* Qtrly total revenues $77.9 million versus $102.8 million

* Approved a new $75 million share repurchase program

* Fly leasing reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $80.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

