BRIEF-Cambrex Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

July 28 Cambrex Corp

* Seesfy 2016 gross sales increase 10% - 13%

* Sees FY capital expenditures $70 - $75 million

* Sees FY free cash flow $60 - $70 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $475.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales increased 12% (11% excluding impact of foreign currency) to $119.1 million

* Cambrex reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA $144 - $149 million

* Sees FY adjusted income from continuing operations per share $2.49 - $2.61

* Q2 revenue view $114.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

