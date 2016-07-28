版本:
BRIEF-Iridium reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.22

July 28 Iridium Communications Inc

* Quarter 2016 results; reports record net subscriber additions

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $109.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $107.3 million

* Affirmed its full-year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

