BRIEF-Hudson Global sees q3 2016 revenue $105 mln to $115 mln

July 28 Hudson Global Inc

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $105 million to $115 million

* Cites current economic conditions and summer holidays in europe for q3 outlook

* Hudson global reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue fell 7.9 percent to $113.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

