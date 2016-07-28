BRIEF-LKQ Corp sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $1.79-$1.87

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Lkq Corp
* Annual earnings guidance increased
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps of $1.79 to $1.87
* Lkq corporation announces financial results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $2.45 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.42 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 organic revenue growth (parts & services) 5.5% to 7.0%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $9.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production