BRIEF-LKQ Corp sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $1.79-$1.87

July 28 Lkq Corp

* Annual earnings guidance increased

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps of $1.79 to $1.87

* Lkq corporation announces financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $2.45 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.42 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 organic revenue growth (parts & services) 5.5% to 7.0%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $9.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

