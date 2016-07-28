版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Ultralife Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.03

July 28 Ultralife Corp

* Ultralife corporation reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $20.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

