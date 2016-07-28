BRIEF-Enterprise Financial reports Q2 core earnings per share of $0.49

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Enterprise Financial Services Corp
* Enterprise financial reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly core net interest income $30.2 million versus $26.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production