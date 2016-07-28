版本:
BRIEF-Enterprise Financial reports Q2 core earnings per share of $0.49

July 28 Enterprise Financial Services Corp

* Enterprise financial reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly core net interest income $30.2 million versus $26.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

