BRIEF-Abiomed reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share of $0.29

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Abiomed Inc
* Abiomed announces q1 fy 2017 revenue of $103.0 million, up 40% over prior year
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $103 million versus i/b/e/s view $97.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Abiomed inc says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $435 million to $445 million
* Abiomed inc says maintaining its fiscal year guidance for gaap operating margin in range of 18% to 20%
* Fy2017 revenue view $439.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production