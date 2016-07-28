BRIEF-Abiomed reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share of $0.29

July 28 Abiomed Inc

* Abiomed announces q1 fy 2017 revenue of $103.0 million, up 40% over prior year

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $103 million versus i/b/e/s view $97.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abiomed inc says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $435 million to $445 million

* Abiomed inc says maintaining its fiscal year guidance for gaap operating margin in range of 18% to 20%

* Fy2017 revenue view $439.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)