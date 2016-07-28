BRIEF-CRH Medical Q2 revenue $16.59 mln versus $10.88 mln

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 CRH Medical Corp :
* Q2 revenue $16.59 million versus $10.88 million
* CRH Medical announces second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production