BRIEF-CRH Medical Q2 revenue $16.59 mln versus $10.88 mln

July 28 CRH Medical Corp :

* Q2 revenue $16.59 million versus $10.88 million

* CRH Medical announces second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

