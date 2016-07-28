BRIEF-MSCI Q2 earnings per share $ 0.69

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 MSCI Inc :
* Board of directors authorize a 27.3% increase in regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.28 per share
* Full-Year 2016 net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be in range of $320 million to $350 million
* Full-Year 2016 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $270 million to $310 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $286.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI reports financial results for second quarter and six months 2016
* Q2 revenue $290.6 million versus $270.6 million
* Full-Year 2016 capex, which includes capitalized software developments costs, is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.69
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production