BRIEF-MSCI Q2 earnings per share $ 0.69

* Board of directors authorize a 27.3% increase in regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.28 per share

* Full-Year 2016 net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be in range of $320 million to $350 million

* Full-Year 2016 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $270 million to $310 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $286.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MSCI reports financial results for second quarter and six months 2016

* Q2 revenue $290.6 million versus $270.6 million

* Full-Year 2016 capex, which includes capitalized software developments costs, is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.69

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.77