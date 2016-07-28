BRIEF-Tempur Sealy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

July 28 Tempur Sealy International Inc

* Tempur sealy reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 sales $804.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $785.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tempur sealy international inc says pdated financial guidance for full year 2016

* For full year 2016, company currently expects adjusted ebitda to range from $525 million to $550 million