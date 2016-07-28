BRIEF-Tempur Sealy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Tempur Sealy International Inc
* Tempur sealy reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.92
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 sales $804.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $785.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tempur sealy international inc says pdated financial guidance for full year 2016
For full year 2016, company currently expects adjusted ebitda to range from $525 million to $550 million
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production