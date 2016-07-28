版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-World Acceptance Q1 EPS $1.89

July 28 World Acceptance Corp :

* World Acceptance Corporation reports first quarter

* Q1 revenue $127.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $130.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐