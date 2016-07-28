版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Orbite Technologies Q2 loss before net finance expense and taxes of $1.8 mln

July 28 Orbite Technologies Inc

* Loss before net finance expense and taxes of $1.8 million for quarter, decrease from loss of $3.5 million for comparable quarter in prior year

* Orbite announces HPA update and second quarter 2016 results

* Reiterate our expectation of commencing commercial production at HPA plant in Q3 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

