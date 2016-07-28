BRIEF-Surmodics reports Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.37

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Surmodics Inc :
* Surmodics reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Raises FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view to $0.98 to $1.08
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $20 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.3 million
* Raises fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view to $0.52 to $0.59
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $68 million to $70 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production