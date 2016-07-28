BRIEF-Netscout systems reports Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.28

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Netscout Systems Inc :
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Netscout systems reports financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.87 to $2.12
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.49 to $0.74
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.10
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.178 billion to $1.228 billion
* Q1 revenue $278 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production