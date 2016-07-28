版本:
BRIEF-Netscout systems reports Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.28

July 28 Netscout Systems Inc :

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Netscout systems reports financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.87 to $2.12

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.49 to $0.74

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.178 billion to $1.228 billion

* Q1 revenue $278 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

