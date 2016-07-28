BRIEF-Emcor Group Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.95

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Emcor Group Inc :
* Emcor Group, Inc. reports second quarter results
* Emcor Group sees FY 2016 earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding items, to be in range of $2.90 to $3.10, up from a previous range of $2.75 to $3.00
* Q2 earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $1.93 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.75 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $7.4 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases 2016 revenue guidance and diluted eps guidance range
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.92, revenue view $7.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production