版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

July 28 Gibraltar Industries Inc

* Qtrly net sales of $263.1 million versus $253.2 million

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 to $0.52

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.38 to $1.48

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.46 to $0.51

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion

* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $280 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue down 7 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $290.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐