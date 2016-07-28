BRIEF-Mead Johnson Nutrition reports Q2 and FY First-half results

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co :
* Revised its net sales outlook and now expects full year net sales of 5% to 7% below prior year on a reported basis
* Revised its net sales outlook and now expects full year net sales of 0% to 2% below prior year on a constant dollar basis
* Mead Johnson Nutrition reports second quarter and first half 2016 results; reaffirms 2016 eps guidance; announces an expansion of cost productivity program
* Reaffirms fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view $2.91 to $3.03
* Q2 earnings per share $0.83
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $3.48 to $3.60
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88 excluding items
* Qtrly net sales $941.5 million versus $1,032.4 million
* Q2 revenue view $963.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.51, revenue view $3.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $966.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production