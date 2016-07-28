BRIEF-Sealed Air reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Sealed Air Corp
* Sealed Air reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $6.85 billion
* Q2 sales $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.74 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sealed Air says continues to anticipate 2016 free cash flow to be approximately $550 million, including capital expenditures of approximately $275 million
* Says updated 2016 outlook
* FY2016 revenue view $6.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says outlook for adjusted EPS is expected to be at high end of previous guidance range of $2.52 to $2.60 for 2016
* Sealed Air Corp says currency is expected to have a negative impact of approximately $275 million on net sales and $45 million on adjusted EBITDA for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production