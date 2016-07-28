BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake says July same store sales fell 4.8 pct

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Monro Muffler Brake Inc
* Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.20
* Q1 sales $236.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $236.3 million
* July same store sales fell 4.8 percent
* Reaffirms Q2 2017 earnings per share view $0.53 to $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $245 million to $255 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.0 billion to $1.03 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $248.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for Q2 of fiscal 2017, company anticipates comparable store sales to decrease 2% to 5%
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.12, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Remain cautious in short-term due to a choppy sales environment
* Says fiscal 2017 sales guidance assumes a comparable store sales range of flat to a decline of 2.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production