BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake says July same store sales fell 4.8 pct

July 28 Monro Muffler Brake Inc

* Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.20

* Q1 sales $236.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $236.3 million

* July same store sales fell 4.8 percent

* Reaffirms Q2 2017 earnings per share view $0.53 to $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $245 million to $255 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.0 billion to $1.03 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $248.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for Q2 of fiscal 2017, company anticipates comparable store sales to decrease 2% to 5%

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.12, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Remain cautious in short-term due to a choppy sales environment

* Says fiscal 2017 sales guidance assumes a comparable store sales range of flat to a decline of 2.0%