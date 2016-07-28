版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences receives FDA fast track designation

July 28 Caladrius Biosciences Inc

* Caladrius Biosciences receives FDA fast track designation for CLBS03 to treat recent onset type 1 diabetes

* CLBS03 is currently being studied in a landmark phase 2 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐