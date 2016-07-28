BRIEF-Scana Q2 earnings per share $0.74

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Scana Corp
* Scana reports financial results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Scana corp qtrly operating revenues $905 million versus $967 million last year
* Q2 revenue view $986.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms its targeted average annual earnings per share growth rate range to be negative 6 to 0 percent over next 3 to 5 years
* Reaffirms targeted average annual growth rate for GAAP-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share to be 4-6 percent over next 3 to 5 years
* Reaffirms guidance for 2016 GAAP-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $3.90 to $4.10,with internal target of $4.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production