版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 19:57 BJT

BRIEF-Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority Q3 revenue $323.4 million

July 28 Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

* Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority announces third quarter fiscal 2016 operating results

* Q3 revenue $323.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

