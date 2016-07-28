BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet reports Q2 loss per share of $0.16

July 28 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.16

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $1.934 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.9 billion

* Now estimates full-year revenue to be in a range of $7.680 billion to $7.715 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.75

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.96, revenue view $7.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now expects foreign currency translation to decrease revenues in FY 2016 by approximately 0.50 percent

* Expects full-year 2016 diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $7.90 to $8.00 on an adjusted basis