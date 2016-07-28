BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet reports Q2 loss per share of $0.16

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.16
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $1.934 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.9 billion
* Now estimates full-year revenue to be in a range of $7.680 billion to $7.715 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.75
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.96, revenue view $7.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now expects foreign currency translation to decrease revenues in FY 2016 by approximately 0.50 percent
* Expects full-year 2016 diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $7.90 to $8.00 on an adjusted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production