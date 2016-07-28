BRIEF-FTI consulting Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Fti Consulting Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 revenue $460.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $460.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 2016 EPS included a special charge of $1.7 million related to headcount reductions in health solutions practice
* FTI consulting reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Reaffirms full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.15 to $2.45
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.87 billion
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production