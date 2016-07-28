版本:
BRIEF-FTI consulting Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

July 28 Fti Consulting Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 revenue $460.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $460.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 2016 EPS included a special charge of $1.7 million related to headcount reductions in health solutions practice

* FTI consulting reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Reaffirms full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.15 to $2.45

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.87 billion

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

