BRIEF-Orbite Technologies announces HPA update and Q2 results

July 28 Orbite Technologies Inc

* Reported a loss before net finance expense and taxes of $1.8 million for quarter, decrease from a loss of $3.5 million for comparable quarter in prior year

* Orbite announces HPA update and second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

