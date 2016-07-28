版本:
2016年 7月 28日

BRIEF-Transcanada reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.52

July 28 Transcanada Corp :

* Transcanada reports solid second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share C$0.52

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [nCCN9QRBtW ] Further company coverage:

