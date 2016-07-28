BRIEF-Brunswick Corp Q2 EPS of $1.17

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Brunswick Corp
* On a gaap basis, qtrly diluted eps of $1.17
* 2016 guidance: narrowed revenue and maintained eps ranges
* Qtrly net sales $1.24 billion, up 9 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For the full year, anticipate a slight improvement in both gross margins and operating margins
* For 2016, expect to generate positive free cash flow in excess of $200 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $4.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co's plan including acquisitions reflects revenue growth rates in 2016 to be in the range of 10 to 11 percent
* Brunswick corporation : brunswick releases second quarter 2016 earnings
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production