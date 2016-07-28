BRIEF-DJO Global reports financial results for second quarter

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 DJO Global Inc :
* Q2 sales rose 4.6 percent to $292.9 million
* Expect FY constant currency revenue growth rates of closer to 6%, with adjusted ebitda growth rates of 8%-10% for full year of 2016
* Based on year-end foreign currency exchange rates, do not expect sales or adjusted ebitda for full year of 2016 to be materially impacted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production