BRIEF-DJO Global reports financial results for second quarter

July 28 DJO Global Inc :

* Q2 sales rose 4.6 percent to $292.9 million

* Expect FY constant currency revenue growth rates of closer to 6%, with adjusted ebitda growth rates of 8%-10% for full year of 2016

* Based on year-end foreign currency exchange rates, do not expect sales or adjusted ebitda for full year of 2016 to be materially impacted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: