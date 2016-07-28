BRIEF-Marcus Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.34

July 28 Marcus Corp :

* Marcus corp says "skirvin hilton hotel in oklahoma city is currently undergoing a $4.3 million renovation"

* The Marcus Corporation reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $135 million versus I/B/E/S view $129.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: