BRIEF-United Bankshares Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Says tax-equivalent net interest income for Q2 of 2016 was $104.2 million, an increase of $6.7 million

* United Bankshares Inc announces earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S