BRIEF-United Bankshares Q2 earnings per share $0.44

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 United Bankshares Inc :
* Says tax-equivalent net interest income for Q2 of 2016 was $104.2 million, an increase of $6.7 million
* United Bankshares Inc announces earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production