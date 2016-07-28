BRIEF-Diana Shipping Q2 loss per share $0.41

July 28 Diana Shipping Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $28.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diana Shipping Inc reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Time charter revenues were $28.3 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to $38.6 million for same quarter of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)