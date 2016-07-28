BRIEF-Diana Shipping Q2 loss per share $0.41

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $28.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Diana Shipping Inc reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2016
* Time charter revenues were $28.3 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to $38.6 million for same quarter of 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production