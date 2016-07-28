版本:
BRIEF-Cbs Corp increases dividend and share repurchase program

July 28 CBS Corp

* CBS corporation increases dividend and share repurchase program

* Board also voted to increase company's share repurchase program to a total availability of $6 billion

* Quarterly dividend to rise 20 percent

* To raise company's quarterly dividend by 20 percent, from 15 cents to 18 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

