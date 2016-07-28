版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Microvision Q2 loss per share $0.07

July 28 Microvision Inc

* Microvision announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $4.2 million versus $4.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Microvision announces second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐