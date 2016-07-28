版本:
BRIEF-Travelzoo Q2 earnings per share $0.14

July 28 Travelzoo Inc

* Travelzoo reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $34 million versus I/B/E/S view $32.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

