BRIEF-Piper Jaffray reports Q2 EPS of $0.88

July 28 Piper Jaffray Companies :

* Piper Jaffray companies announces 2016 second quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per diluted common share $0.88

* Qtrly book value per share $62.38

* AUM was $8.1 billion at end of Q2 of 2016, compared to $11.4 billion in year-ago period

* Qtrly net revenues $170.5 million versus $153.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $143.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: