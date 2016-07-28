BRIEF-Piper Jaffray reports Q2 EPS of $0.88

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Piper Jaffray Companies :
* Piper Jaffray companies announces 2016 second quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per diluted common share $0.88
* Qtrly book value per share $62.38
* AUM was $8.1 billion at end of Q2 of 2016, compared to $11.4 billion in year-ago period
* Qtrly net revenues $170.5 million versus $153.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $143.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production