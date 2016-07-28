BRIEF-Charles River Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

July 28 Cra International Inc

* Charles River Associates (CRA) reports results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 9.2 percent to $82.5 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59 including items

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP adjusted ebitda margin in range of 15.8% to 16.6 percent

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $312 million to $322 million

* Full-year 2016 revenue view $315.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S