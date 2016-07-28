BRIEF-Charles River Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Cra International Inc
* Charles River Associates (CRA) reports results for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 revenue rose 9.2 percent to $82.5 million
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 earnings per share $0.59 including items
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP adjusted ebitda margin in range of 15.8% to 16.6 percent
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $312 million to $322 million
* Full-year 2016 revenue view $315.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production