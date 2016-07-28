版本:
BRIEF-Suffolk Bancorp Q2 earnings $0.48 per share

July 28 Suffolk Bancorp

* Suffolk bancorp reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Suffolk bancorp qtrly net interest income $19.8 million versus $18.8 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

