BRIEF-Mastercard Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.96

July 28 Mastercard Inc

* Mastercard Incorporated reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.59 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.96 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mastercard Inc qtrly increase in processed transactions of 14 percent, to 13.7 billion

* Worldwide purchase volume during quarter was up 9 percent on a local currency basis versus Q2 of 2015, to $897 billion

* Mastercard Inc qtrly 11 percent increase in gross dollar volume, on a local currency basis, to $1.2 trillion

* Qtrly revenue growth driven by increase in cross-border volumes of 10 percent

* As of June 30, 2016, company's customers had issued 2.3 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards