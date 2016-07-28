BRIEF-Meredith Q4 earnings per share $1.08 excluding items

July 28 Meredith Corp :

* Meredith Corp says in fiscal 2017, Meredith expects a total of $40 million to $50 million of political advertising revenues at its television stations

* Sees Q1 Of Fiscal 2017 Total Company Revenue To Be Up In Mid-Single digits

* Quarter earnings per share to range from $0.70 to $0.75

* Meredith reports fiscal 2016 results and provides fiscal 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.80

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.75

* Q4 loss per share $2.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $436 million versus I/B/E/S view $437.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share $1.08 excluding items

* Increased its dividend by 8 percent to $1.98 per share on an annualized basis

* Total national media group revenues to be down in low-single digits for FY 2017

* Meredith Corp sees Q1 of fiscal 2017 total local media group revenues to be up approximately 20 percent