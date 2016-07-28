BRIEF-Independent Bank posts Q2 earnings of $0.30/share

July 28 Independent Bank Corp:

* Independent Bank Corporation reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company's net interest income totaled $19.6 million during Q2 of 2016, an increase of 5% from year-ago period