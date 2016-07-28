版本:
BRIEF-Wellgreen Platinum says Jeffrey Mason, former CFO, no longer with company, effective immediately

July 28 Wellgreen Platinum Ltd :

* Wellgreen Platinum Ltd says Jeffrey Mason, formerly chief financial officer, is no longer with company, effective immediately

* Wellgreen Platinum announces management change

* Company has commenced a search for a new chief financial officer.

* Wellgreen Platinum announces management change

