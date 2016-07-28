版本:
BRIEF-Array Biopharma names new CFO

July 28 Array Biopharma Inc

* Array Biopharma announces appointment of Jason Haddock as chief financial officer

* Haddock's appointment effective today and he will be replacing David Horin, who had been acting as Array's interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

