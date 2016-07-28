版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Winthrop Realty says will transfer remaining assets into liquidating trust

July 28 Winthrop Realty Trust Inc :

* Winthrop realty trust announces results for second quarter 2016

* Says on August 5, 2016 company will transfer all of its remaining assets into a liquidating trust

* Shareholders of record on August 5, 2016 will receive beneficial interests in liquidating trust in proportion to shares held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

