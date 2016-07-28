BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources Q2 EPS $0.07

July 28 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

* Reports Second Quarter 2016 results

* U.S. iron ore pellet sales volume in q2 of 2016 was 4.1 million long tons, a 2 percent decrease

* Second-Quarter 2016 Asia Pacific iron ore sales volume increased 13 percent to 3.1 million metric tons, from 2.8 million metric tons

* Cliffs is maintaining its full-year 2016 capital expenditures expectation of $75 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $496 million versus I/B/E/S view $464.8 million

* Maintaining full-year 2016 asia pacific iron ore sales and production volume forecast of approximately 11.5 million metric tons