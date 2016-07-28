版本:
BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience reports Q3 EPS of $0.21

July 28 Meridian Bioscience Inc :

* Meridian Bioscience reports third quarter 2016 operating results, declares regular cash dividend, and updates fiscal 2016 guidance

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $203.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.86 to $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $195 million to $200 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $50.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

