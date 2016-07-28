BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39

July 28 Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Pinnacle Foods reports strong second quarter results and raises guidance for the year

* Raised its guidance for year

* Input cost inflation outlook has improved to be at low end of company's 2 pct to 3 pct guidance range for year

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.15

* Q2 sales $756.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $755.4 million

* Boulder brands is now expected to contribute approximately $0.07 to $0.08 of adjusted diluted EPS for year

* Capital expenditures for full year are now expected in range of $115 million to $125 million

* Productivity for year remains estimated in range of 3.5 pct to 4.0 pct of cost of products sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: