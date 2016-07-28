BRIEF-Sequential Brands Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.06/share

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Sequential Brands Group Inc:
* Sequential Brands Group announces 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 revenue $34.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $31.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $155 million to $160 million
* Reiterating guidance of $155 to $160 million in revenue, GAAP net income of $12.7 to $14.6 million for year ending Dec 31, 2016
* For year ending December 31, 2016, company is reiterating its guidance of adjusted EBITDA of $88.0 to $91.0 million
* Anticipates that merger integration with Martha Stewart living Omnimedia will be completed on schedule
* Fy2016 revenue view $158.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production