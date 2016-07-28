BRIEF-Sequential Brands Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.06/share

July 28 Sequential Brands Group Inc:

* Sequential Brands Group announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue $34.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $31.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $155 million to $160 million

* Reiterating guidance of $155 to $160 million in revenue, GAAP net income of $12.7 to $14.6 million for year ending Dec 31, 2016

* For year ending December 31, 2016, company is reiterating its guidance of adjusted EBITDA of $88.0 to $91.0 million

* Anticipates that merger integration with Martha Stewart living Omnimedia will be completed on schedule

* Fy2016 revenue view $158.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S