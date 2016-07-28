BRIEF-Heartware International Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.43

July 28 Heartware International Inc

* Heartware will not be hosting an investor conference call today due to pending acquisition

* Heartware international reports $68.7 million in second quarter 2016 revenue

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.43

* Q2 loss per share $0.62

* Q2 revenue $68.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.4 million

