BRIEF-Heartware International Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.43

July 28 Heartware International Inc

* Heartware will not be hosting an investor conference call today due to pending acquisition

* Heartware international reports $68.7 million in second quarter 2016 revenue

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.43

* Q2 loss per share $0.62

* Q2 revenue $68.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

