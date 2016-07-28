版本:
BRIEF-Columbia Banking System Q2 EPS $0.44

July 28 Columbia Banking System Inc

* Columbia banking system announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for q2 of 2016 was $82.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million from prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

