BRIEF-Columbia Banking System Q2 EPS $0.44

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Columbia Banking System Inc
* Columbia banking system announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for q2 of 2016 was $82.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million from prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production